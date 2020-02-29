Global  

First U.S. coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state

The Verge Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
First U.S. coronavirus death confirmed in Washington stateA do not enter sign has been taped to the door at Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington. It is closed for disinfection after a family member of a staffer was put in quarantine for possible coronavirus | Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

A person in Washington state died after contracting the novel coronavirus, health authorities announced on Saturday. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the U.S.

“We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation,” Amy Reynolds, of the Washington state health department, told the Associated Press. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center in King County, Washington confirmed to the AP that the patient died there, but gave no other details.



It is a sad day as we learn a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

We are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts to keep Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed.

Full statement: https://t.co/F3xn4afjG5 p...
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

