First U.S. coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state

A do not enter sign has been taped to the door at Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington. It is closed for disinfection after a family member of a staffer was put in quarantine for possible



A person in Washington state died after contracting the novel coronavirus, health authorities announced on Saturday. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the U.S.



“We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation,” Amy Reynolds, of the Washington state health department, told the Associated Press. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center in King County, Washington confirmed to the AP that the patient died there, but gave no other details.







It is a sad day as we learn a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.



We are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts to keep Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed.



