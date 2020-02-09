Everything we know about 'Final Fantasy VII Remake,' the gorgeous new game that's been rebuilt from the ground up
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () · *Square Enix has recreated the 1997 classic "Final Fantasy VII" from the ground up, with brand-new visuals and a completely different style of gameplay.*
· *After more than three years of development, Square Enix is finally sharing details on what players can expect from the game, which is officially titled "Final Fantasy...
If you have a PS4, you can now play Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a sentence that a lot of people have been waiting forever to hear. Square Enix just... The Verge Also reported by •geek.com •engadget •9to5Toys