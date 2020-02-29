Global  

VW is reportedly struggling with the ID.3's software

engadget Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Volkswagen's ID.3 rollout might have hit a snag. Germany's Manager Magazin sources claim the EV's underlying software has been rushed and rife with bugs, including dropouts and other issues. Test drivers are supposedly finding up to 300 errors per...
