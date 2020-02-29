VW is reportedly struggling with the ID.3's software
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Volkswagen's ID.3 rollout might have hit a snag. Germany's Manager Magazin sources claim the EV's underlying software has been rushed and rife with bugs, including dropouts and other issues. Test drivers are supposedly finding up to 300 errors per...
The cells in your body are like computer software: they're "programmed" to carry out specific functions at specific times. If we can better understand this process, we could unlock the ability to reprogram cells ourselves, says computational biologist Sara-Jane Dunn. In a talk from the cutting-edge...
I love the Volumio music player software for the Raspberry PI, but I am tired of digging through my pockets for my phone to change the volume or pause a song. In this episode, we are going to fix that..
Credit: The Ben Heck Show Duration: 20:28Published
Marty, a large, googly-eyed robot, has a friendly face and charming name, but a very serious job. He moves slowly through the aisles of this "Stop & Shop" supermarket in White Plains, New York, using..