Save up to 40% on meross Alexa + Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $17.50

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is taking up to *40% off* a selection of meross smart home accessories starting at* $17.50 Prime shipped**.* One standout is on its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for* $30.55*. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer is good for a nearly $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. On top of that, IFTTT support enters as well for setting automations and connecting with your other smart home gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. More details below.



