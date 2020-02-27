iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Apple continues to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Reuters reports this weekend that LG Innotek, which supplies camera modules for the iPhone, has been forced to shut down one of its factories due to a worker contracting the virus.
