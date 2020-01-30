Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp for *$19.99*. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Otherwise, you can opt for in-store pick up at no-cost. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp typically sells for $40 and we’ve seen it at $30 previously. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Blending smart functionality and a sleek desk lamp design, Xiaomi delivers “comfortable, healthy and flicker-free lighting.” Google Assistant compatibility makes it easy to control your new light with your voice and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…



The post Google Assistant controls the $20 Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

