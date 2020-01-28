Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling for SXSW to be canceled over mounting coronavirus worries

Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling for SXSW to be canceled over mounting coronavirus worries

Business Insider Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling for SXSW to be canceled over mounting coronavirus worries· A petition calling for the cancellation of South by Southwest (SXSW), an annual media festival in Austin, Texas, over COVID-19 fear has received nearly 10,000 signatures. 
· SXSW officials said on Friday the event, which last year brought in more than 73,000 people, would go on as scheduled, citing guidance from the World...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients [Video]Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients

Hong Kong's government want to appoint the Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre as a clinic to treat potential Wuhan coronavirus patients. Footage from January 27 shows residents of Richland..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spread of coronavirus sparks concern about SXSW, global economic slowdown

Although there are no confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Austin, there is growing concern in the Texas capital about the bug, from how it might impact a...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.