Mike Bloomberg cosplays as president in coronavirus ad

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign purchased primetime ad space Sunday night — reportedly worth at least $1 million — so the former New York City mayor could cosplay as the president of the U.S. He addressed the nation, vaguely, about the threat of



Bloomberg’s ad ran around 8:30PM ET on CBS and NBC, during “God Friended Me,” a CBS exclusive about an atheist who gets a friend request from God. The ad space could have cost the Bloomberg campaign anywhere from $1.25 to 3 million, The New York Times reported Saturday.



