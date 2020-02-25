Mike Bloomberg cosplays as president in coronavirus ad
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign purchased primetime ad space Sunday night — reportedly worth at least $1 million — so the former New York City mayor could cosplay as the president of the U.S. He addressed the nation, vaguely, about the threat of coronavirus.
Bloomberg’s ad ran around 8:30PM ET on CBS and NBC, during “God Friended Me,” a CBS exclusive about an atheist who gets a friend request from God. The ad space could have cost the Bloomberg campaign anywhere from $1.25 to 3 million, The New York Times reported Saturday.
In this three-minute ad, Bloomberg stands in a room — or in front of a green screen of a room? — that looks remarkably similar to the White House’s Oval Office. He wears a pin in the shape of an...
Michael Bloomberg bought three minutes of prime-time TV to talk about the coronavirus outbreak. According to Politico, he presented himself as a steady leader during a time of crisis. He said: “I know it is critical that the federal government work in close partnership with state and local...
On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S.
According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes..