Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO; Pekka Lundmark to take over

Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO; Pekka Lundmark to take over

TechCrunch Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Rajeev Suri, the chief executive of Nokia, is stepping down from his leadership role after overseeing the Finnish networking giant for more than half a decade. Pekka Lundmark, the outgoing President and CEO of energy firm Fortum, has been elected as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, the Finnish company announced on Monday. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nokia CEO Suri steps down, Lundmark named successor

The CEO of wireless networks company Nokia is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by an energy executive. The company announced Monday that Pekka...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersIndian ExpressTechRadar

Key facts about Nokia's new CEO

Nokia Oyj appointed former Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark as Chief Executive to lead the Finnish telecoms equipment maker in the race to deliver 5G telecoms networks...
Reuters India Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirFaceFone

may Nokia unlock our bootloaders RT @nokia: Pekka Lundmark appointed President and CEO of Nokia; Rajeev Suri to step down after more than a decade as President and CEO of N… 49 seconds ago

tvt_news

TVT News Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO; Pekka Lundmark to take over https://t.co/NY0vQrd5Xf 8 minutes ago

TheFastMode

The Fast Mode Rajeev Suri to Step Down After 25 Years with Nokia; Pekka Lundmark to Take Over https://t.co/BpSPuE4qEW… https://t.co/kVQrrsfI7G 8 minutes ago

indulgexpress

Indulge, The New Indian Express Nokia gets a new CEO: Rajeev Suri, who has been Nokia's president and CEO since April 2014, will step down in Septe… https://t.co/rEvXZ39tZZ 17 minutes ago

AlertTrade

Trade Alerts, Trade Ideas and Crypto 📈 RT @theflynews: Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia president and CEO, Pekka Lundmark to succeed $NOK https://t.co/6iXpuNr0NM 22 minutes ago

PacificLANWorks

Pacific LANWorks Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO; Pekka Lundmark to take over https://t.co/H8penPpM1X 24 minutes ago

ROALY

Aaron 🌪️ Rajeev Suri was quite an underrated leader much more celebrated a Indian-orgin executives heading Fortune 500 cos l… https://t.co/A1qYB6vkg9 26 minutes ago

theflynews

The Fly Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia president and CEO, Pekka Lundmark to succeed $NOK https://t.co/6iXpuNr0NM 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.