Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO; Pekka Lundmark to take over

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Rajeev Suri, the chief executive of Nokia, is stepping down from his leadership role after overseeing the Finnish networking giant for more than half a decade. Pekka Lundmark, the outgoing President and CEO of energy firm Fortum, has been elected as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, the Finnish company announced on Monday. […] 👓 View full article

