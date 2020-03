Alphabet’s X announces Tidal to ‘protect the ocean and feed humanity sustainably’ Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Notable X projects include self-driving cars, delivery drones, and internet balloons. Alphabet’s Moonshot Factory is now taking another stab at helping the environment with Tidal — a “moonshot to protect the ocean and feed humanity sustainably.”



more…



The post Alphabet’s X announces Tidal to ‘protect the ocean and feed humanity sustainably’ appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Alphabet’s Tidal moonshot tracks individual fish to help sustainably feed humanity Tidal fish tracking | Image: Tidal Today Alphabet is announcing Tidal, an X division moonshot project with the goal of preserving the ocean’s ability to...

The Verge 4 hours ago





Tweets about this