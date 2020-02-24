How to play the secret surfing game Microsoft Edge -- and unlock the hidden NinjaCat player

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Everyone loves a good Easter Egg, and Microsoft Edge has an absolute belter -- a hidden surfing game that you can even play using your Xbox controller. The game was originally used by Microsoft when it was revealing the new logo for Edge, and it is designed -- much like Chrome's dino game -- to give you something to do when you're offline. The surfing game itself is a great bit of fun; here's how to access it, and how to unlock the secret NinjaCat character. See also: Updated Microsoft Edge will protect you from malware, crypto miners and more…


