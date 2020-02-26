Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration directly intervened to help the iPhone maker break into India

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration directly intervened to help the iPhone maker break into India

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration directly intervened to help the iPhone maker break into India· Tim Cook said during an interview with Fox Business that the Trump administration enabled Apple to enter the Indian retail market.
· Previously Apple was only permitted to sell its devices in India via third parties, as local laws meant the firm would have to partner a local company to fully enter the market.
· According...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India

Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India 00:49

 Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns' [Video]Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple TV+ will focus on original programming rather than rerun programs like the "Friends" reunion, which HBO announced they will air on its streaming service, HBO Max.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published

Apple To Open First Retail Store In India [Video]Apple To Open First Retail Store In India

Apple To Open First Retail Store In India

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple to begin online sales in India this year, open first retail store in 2021

For a decade, Apple has solely relied on third-party sellers, stores, and marketplaces to sell its products in India. That will begin to change this year. At the...
TechCrunch Also reported by •AppleInsiderBBC NewsengadgetReutersThe Next Web

Apple can sell devices in India because of Trump administration, says Tim Cook

Apple chief exec Tim Cook has revealed the Trump administration helped the company gain approval to sell smartphones in India for the very first time,...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.