Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E10: The One Where The Doctor Learns the Truth

‘Doctor Who’ S12, E10: The One Where The Doctor Learns the Truth

geek.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
‘Doctor Who’ S12, E10: The One Where The Doctor Learns the TruthFrenemies for life (via BBC)

This article contains spoilers for “The Timeless Children,” episode 10 of Doctor Who season 12. Everything we know about Doctor Who is a lie. Since assuming the role of showrunner in 2018, Chris […]

The post ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E10: The One Where The Doctor Learns the Truth appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor [Video]Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor

The man who first alerted the University of Michigan about a deceased doctor's alleged sexual abuse will hold a press conference Thursday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:44Published

Olympian says he was a victim of U-M doctor [Video]Olympian says he was a victim of U-M doctor

Olympian says he was a victim of U-M doctor

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:10Published


Tweets about this

AngstInfinitum

Toratora 👑9+10+13🍀👑 RT @TheWomenOfWho: Where do you place the S12 finale? 1) Journey's End 2) Parting of the Ways 3) Doomsday 4) Last of the Time Lords 5) The… 22 seconds ago

Nasss1010

Mayor_Of_Abuja @toolzbabe @TheBaeTwits Area Doctor @toolzbabe babe is it that eny where they mentioned***you day ? 52 seconds ago

jaffajamjams

Jamie in the 25th Century RT @ianiansymes: A #DoctorWho story where the Doctor is taken away to Gallifrey, forced to confront their past and their place in Time Lord… 55 seconds ago

doctor_whobot

Doctor Who Bot The Doctor and Nardole travel to a world ruled by bears, where they record a country and western album with a sexily dressed John Major 1 minute ago

Pakuska

Pakuska why am I like this, I have an appointment at the doctor where I can finally talk about my mental health, and every… https://t.co/7heXvb2E9d 1 minute ago

crestofmine

felix (modern) @syIvaingautiers [ 💕💕💕 sylvie ] ... > oh > dw. I just woke up ... > where'd you put my pain meds from the doctor ? 1 minute ago

sddphoto

Sharon Dennis I have a friend with Parkinson’s who has a doctor brother who has told her she’s exaggerating her symptoms I’ve kno… https://t.co/PNsem1nI5N 2 minutes ago

AgainSword

Sasser(Sword) After this, I find myself facing a doctor, she says that I caught the bullets with the strongest part of each hand.… https://t.co/e2AFF2vyiI 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.