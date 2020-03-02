Ex-NSA hacker made four pieces of state-created Mac malware run his own code Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Security researcher and former NSA hacker Patrick Wardle has demonstrated a way to modify state-created Mac malware to run his own code instead of the payloads from the government servers.



The sophistication of the malware makes re-purposing it attractive to other attackers, including other governments …



