Ex-NSA hacker made four pieces of state-created Mac malware run his own code

9to5Mac Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Security researcher and former NSA hacker Patrick Wardle has demonstrated a way to modify state-created Mac malware to run his own code instead of the payloads from the government servers.

The sophistication of the malware makes re-purposing it attractive to other attackers, including other governments …

