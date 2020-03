Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Apple suppliers in China use Uighur workers forcibly displaced by the Chinese government, according to a wide-ranging report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).· ASPI estimates 80,000 Uighurs have been transferred to factories across China as part of the Chinese government's persecution of the country's