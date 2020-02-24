Global  

AT&T's cord-cutting TV streaming service rolls out across the US

engadget Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Last year AT&T announced plans to launch yet another TV streaming service, AT&T TV, to its already crowded lineup -- now we know exactly what that looks like. The new service will offer largely the same channels as the existing DirecTV, but i...
Comcast Acquires Xumo, the Ad-Supported Free Streaming Service

Comcast has acquired Xumo, the ad-supported free streaming service, on Tuesday, for an undisclosed price. The Irvine-based company offers 10,000 free movies...
Best Picture winner 'Parasite' is coming to Hulu this April

Parasite is coming to Hulu. On Monday, the streaming service announced Bong Joon-ho's four-time Oscar winner would be available to subscribers starting April...
