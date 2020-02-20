Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders already shipping out in US, some delivered today
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is scheduled to go on sale and start shipping to customers this Friday, but as is usually the case with Samsung’s launches, pre-orders are going out early. If you ordered a Galaxy S20 online, it’s probably shipping early and possibly even being delivered in the next 24 hours.
