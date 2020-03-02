Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For its first competitive shooter, League of Legends developer Riot is pulling from some of the biggest games in the genre. Today, the developer officially unveiled Valorant — previously known only as “Project A” — with a video that shows nearly three minutes of gameplay. Based on this, Valorant looks to combine the tactical gunplay of CS:GO with the over-the-top characters and special powers of Overwatch. The creators describe it as a five-versus-five game “where creativity is your greatest weapon.”



