Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO

Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO

The Verge Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GOFor its first competitive shooter, League of Legends developer Riot is pulling from some of the biggest games in the genre. Today, the developer officially unveiled Valorant — previously known only as “Project A” — with a video that shows nearly three minutes of gameplay. Based on this, Valorant looks to combine the tactical gunplay of CS:GO with the over-the-top characters and special powers of Overwatch. The creators describe it as a five-versus-five game “where creativity is your greatest weapon.”

“Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers,” the official site explains. “Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Riot's five-on-five hero shooter is officially called 'Valorant'

Riot's foray into the highly-competitive first-person shooter genre finally has a name: Valorant. The eight-letter word isn't too surprising given it leaked with...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afterstrm

Jordan RT @Slasher: IGN has just accidentally revealed several screenshots from Riot's shooter Valorant (Project Ares) including several of the ch… 16 minutes ago

pscisx

Planetsupercray Inc. CEO Colin Ray Tervakoski RT @Social_Molly: Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO: #artificialintelligence #iot copy @Mikequindazzi https://t.… 35 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO – The Verge https://t.co/cWgSoPAfw0 38 minutes ago

Social_Molly

Molly King Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO: #artificialintelligence #iot copy @Mikequindazzi… https://t.co/GulRoBgwz5 38 minutes ago

Deadlyweiss

Killer ♡ Queen A shooter's visual clarity is more important than looking pretty, but valorant legit looks like someone at riot for… https://t.co/5gIYNpUHoJ 38 minutes ago

CheckReachPod

Checkpoint Reached Podcast Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO #gamingnews #gaming #videogamenews https://t.co/B3GCZ2Xs48 49 minutes ago

stockharold

Harold RT @MaxWinebach: For those who don't know, Valorant is an shooter from Riot Games, the company who makes League of Legends. It looks pretty… 49 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Riot’s new shooter Valorant looks like Overwatch meets CS:GO - The Verge has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/yvs43VdWjB 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.