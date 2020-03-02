Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

An unsecured database has been found online that contains 146 million records about people who have used free Wi-Fi at railway stations in the UK. The database was discovered by a security researcher on Amazon web services storage. It was found to include personal details such as usernames, dates of birth, email addresses and details of travel arrangements. Network Rail and the service provider C3UK have confirmed the data leak.


