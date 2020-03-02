Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online

Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online

betanews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An unsecured database has been found online that contains 146 million records about people who have used free Wi-Fi at railway stations in the UK. The database was discovered by a security researcher on Amazon web services storage. It was found to include personal details such as usernames, dates of birth, email addresses and details of travel arrangements. Network Rail and the service provider C3UK have confirmed the data leak. See also: Hackers leak personal data of 10.6 million MGM Resorts guests FCA reveals data breach that exposed personal details of people complaining about UK's financial watchdog Samsung admits to… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

onepict

Esther Payne RT @BrideOfLinux: Well, this definitely isn't a US problem, unfortunately: Leaked - 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi… 2 days ago

BrideOfLinux

Christine Hall Well, this definitely isn't a US problem, unfortunately: Leaked - 146 million records relating to users of railway… https://t.co/7c6f301QKt 2 days ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @_Virusman_: Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online (via @CSecurityAlerts #Cybersecurity News) h… 2 days ago

joviannfeed

Jovi Umawing Beta News | "Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online" https://t.co/4F71P1pX3c 3 days ago

_Virusman_

Cyber guy Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online (via @CSecurityAlerts #Cybersecurity… https://t.co/VdCwwfoQAf 3 days ago

Cyber_O51NT

Cyber O51NT Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of UK railway Wi-Fi exposed online #databreach https://t.co/bEDk1Eg291 4 days ago

test2v

Krassen Deltchev Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online (via @CSecurityAlerts #Cybersecurity… https://t.co/iPoQz03X5E 4 days ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online https://t.co/BIQO3p4xLe 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.