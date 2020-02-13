Global  

WHO Joins TikTok to Curb Coronavirus Misinformation

geek.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
WHO Joins TikTok to Curb Coronavirus Misinformation(via TikTok)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has joined TikTok to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation. The agency began posting videos to the social network on Friday—the same day WHO elevated its COVID-19 threat […]

