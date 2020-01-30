Global  

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

betanews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Windows 10 has a lock screen mode called Windows Spotlight that pulls attractive, high resolution images from the web on a daily basis. In most instances, you’ll only see these when you log on, or lock your PC. If you see an image that you’d like to use as Windows wallpaper, you can’t simply right-click and save it, but there is a way to easily use Windows Spotlight images as your desktop background. SEE ALSO: How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes Firstly, if you aren’t currently using Windows Spotlight, right-click the desktop and select Personalize. Click… [Continue Reading]
Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft starts to roll out the new Edge on Windows 10 systems

Microsoft released the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser officially on January 15, 2020. The Edge web browser had to be installed manually up until...
betanews


