SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

Image: Screengrab from SPadre Another test of SpaceX’s next-generation rocket, Starship, ended in failure over the weekend, after a major test article...

SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles If SpaceX wants to build its Starship in the Port of Los Angeles, the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is cleared for liftoff. The Los Angeles City...

bizjournals 6 days ago



