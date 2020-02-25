Global  

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

engadget Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Another SpaceX test ended in failure this past weekend. A prototype of the company's Starship rocket, SN1, imploded in a pressure test late Friday night. Elon Musk acknowledged the incident on Twitter, sharing a video and writing, "It's fine, we'll j...
Prototype of SpaceX’s Starship rocket implodes during late-night test

Prototype of SpaceX’s Starship rocket implodes during late-night testImage: Screengrab from SPadre Another test of SpaceX’s next-generation rocket, Starship, ended in failure over the weekend, after a major test article...
The Verge

SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles

If SpaceX wants to build its Starship in the Port of Los Angeles, the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is cleared for liftoff. The Los Angeles City...
bizjournals

