Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd with Half-Life cosmetics

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd with Half-Life cosmetics

The Verge Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd with Half-Life cosmeticsImage: 505 Games

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest game, was released on PlayStation 4 last year, and is now coming to PC on June 2nd, published by 505 Games. The PC version of the game gets some new features, including a photo mode, support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and some really cool Half-Life-themed cosmetics.

The Half-Life cosmetics look great. There’s Alyx Vance’s gloves from the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, Gordon Freeman’s glasses, the aforementioned headcrab, and even the iconic valve from Valve’s logo, which you can put on the back of Death Stranding protagonist Sam Bridges’ head, just like in Valve’s logo.

And the new photo mode seems like it could be a really fun way to capture interesting photos while traversing Death...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Death Stranding is coming to PC and bringing Half-Life content with it

Death Stranding is coming to PC and bringing Half-Life content with itDeath Stranding is coming to PC, eight months after its debut on the PS4 last year. Hideo Kojima’s beautiful oddity of a game will arrive on June 2, and it’s...
The Next Web

'Death Stranding' comes to PC on June 2nd

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's latest videogame turn movie opus, will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2nd. According to Kojima Productions and...
engadget


Tweets about this

ColtraineGF

ColtraineGF Lv. 31 RT @IGN: Death Stranding is officially coming to PC on June 2, and will include Half-Life crossover content. https://t.co/etd5X4tO37 https:… 47 seconds ago

syke

Matt Hargett RT @verge: Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd with Half-Life cosmetics https://t.co/POnEQklzLW https://t.co/qhYhDxsPZh 12 minutes ago

Showluigi1

Bernt Beam RT @ZotacCup: There's nothing wrong with putting a little #Halflife into #Deathstranding that's coming June 2nd on both #Steam & #EpicGames… 16 minutes ago

ZotacCup

ZOTAC CUP There's nothing wrong with putting a little #Halflife into #Deathstranding that's coming June 2nd on both #Steam &… https://t.co/w9mn0n9j3m 16 minutes ago

ImSoUpV

SoUp RT @GameSpot: Death Stranding is coming to PC this June https://t.co/GuyZlawAql https://t.co/SWAxdSj9JY 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.