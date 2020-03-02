Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd with Half-Life cosmetics

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Image: 505 Games



Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest game, was released on PlayStation 4 last year, and is now coming to PC on June 2nd, published by 505 Games. The PC version of the game gets some new features, including a photo mode, support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and some really cool Half-Life-themed cosmetics.



The Half-Life cosmetics look great. There’s Alyx Vance’s gloves from the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, Gordon Freeman’s glasses, the aforementioned headcrab, and even the iconic valve from Valve’s logo, which you can put on the back of Death Stranding protagonist Sam Bridges’ head, just like in Valve’s logo.



And the new photo mode seems like it could be a really fun way to capture interesting photos while traversing Death... Image: 505 GamesDeath Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest game, was released on PlayStation 4 last year, and is now coming to PC on June 2nd, published by 505 Games. The PC version of the game gets some new features, including a photo mode, support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and some really cool Half-Life-themed cosmetics.The Half-Life cosmetics look great. There’s Alyx Vance’s gloves from the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, Gordon Freeman’s glasses, the aforementioned headcrab, and even the iconic valve from Valve’s logo, which you can put on the back of Death Stranding protagonist Sam Bridges’ head, just like in Valve’s logo.And the new photo mode seems like it could be a really fun way to capture interesting photos while traversing Death... 👓 View full article

