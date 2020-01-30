Global  

Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle lawsuit over throttled iPhones

engadget Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle one of the US lawsuits that came out of the company throttling older iPhones, according to Reuters. Depending on how many people ultimately try to take part in the settlement, you could get about $25 per ph...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple and Broadcom to Pay Caltech $1.1 Billion Over Patent Violations [Video]Apple and Broadcom to Pay Caltech $1.1 Billion Over Patent Violations

Apple and Broadcom have been ordered to pay the California Institute of Technology a combined $1.1 billion over patent violations. The jury found the two companies infringed on Caltech's patents for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Jury Orders Apple To Pay Caltech $837M In Wi-Fi Patent Case [Video]Jury Orders Apple To Pay Caltech $837M In Wi-Fi Patent Case

A Los Angeles jury Wednesday awarded $1.1 billion in damages to Caltech — $837 million from Apple and $270 million from Broadcom. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple will pay up to $500 million to end a lawsuit claiming it intentionally slowed down iPhones (AAPL)

Apple will pay up to $500 million to end a lawsuit claiming it intentionally slowed down iPhones (AAPL)· Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of intentionally slowing down certain iPhone models, as first reported by...
Business Insider

Apple agrees to settlement of up to $500 million from lawsuit alleging it throttled older phones

Apple Inc. has agreed to pay a settlement of up to $500 million, following a lawsuit accusing the company of intentionally slowing down the performance of older...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


