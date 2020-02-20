New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There are lots of apps you can use to communicate with friends, family and colleagues. These include WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Skype, and Facebook Messenger. Messenger was first spun off into its own app in 2011, and since then the social network has added more and more features to it, to the point where it has become bloated, and harder to use. Realizing this, Facebook has gone back to basics, and redesigned Messenger to make it faster, smaller, and simpler. Today sees the first fruits of the company's labor. Under the codename of Project LightSpeed, Facebook has rebuilt its iOS app…


