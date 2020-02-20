Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

betanews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
There are lots of apps you can use to communicate with friends, family and colleagues. These include WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Skype, and Facebook Messenger. Messenger was first spun off into its own app in 2011, and since then the social network has added more and more features to it, to the point where it has become bloated, and harder to use. Realizing this, Facebook has gone back to basics, and redesigned Messenger to make it faster, smaller, and simpler. Today sees the first fruits of the company’s labor. Under the codename of Project LightSpeed, Facebook has rebuilt its iOS app… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juliette Lewis Prefers Playing Characters She's Never Played Before [Video]Juliette Lewis Prefers Playing Characters She's Never Played Before

Juliette Lewis, star of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones," shares what she looks for in a role and that she tends to lean towards roles with dynamic scripts and stories where she's..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:06Published

New Jaguar F-TYPE embed Spotify App [Video]New Jaguar F-TYPE embed Spotify App

The new Jaguar F-TYPE is a true driver-focused sports car that offers reward and engagement like no other. A new embedded Spotify app enhances the driving experience further, giving Premium Spotify..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The new Facebook Messenger for iOS is much faster and takes less space on your phone

The new Facebook Messenger for iOS is much faster and takes less space on your phoneIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook announced today that it’s starting to roll out a “faster, smaller, and simpler” version of Messenger on...
The Verge

Facebook is redesigning Messenger app to prioritize Stories in an attempt to replicate the success of Instagram's killer feature (FB)

Facebook is redesigning Messenger app to prioritize Stories in an attempt to replicate the success of Instagram's killer feature (FB)· Facebook Messenger is getting a design overhaul that is soon rolling out to users, TechCrunch reports. · The redesign has two significant changes: the...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast https://t.co/NmLkAHSVn2 57 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast https://t.co/Zg7YhE3Yco 1 hour ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast https://t.co/L6VPfrv11y https://t.co/FXSugx63vW 1 hour ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast https://t.co/L6VPfrv11y https://t.co/cEbcVD2jSy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.