Google’s March Pixel Feature Drop adds Cards & Passes, Motion Sense play/pause, more

9to5Google Monday, 2 March 2020
Last December, Google introduced the “Feature Drop” concept to make its phones “more helpful.” The latest Pixel Feature Drop — which we’ve been expecting — coincides with the March security patch and sees some hotly-awaited features like Cards & Passes and more Motion Sense gestures.

Recent related news from verified sources

Google’s March Pixel feature drop brings Motion Sense, Dark Mode improvements

Right on cue, Google has begun rolling its March security update, and much like the December update, this one’s packed with new features to enhance the Pixel...
PC World

Google’s Latest Pixel Feature Drop Adds Scheduled Dark Theme, New Emoji, and More

Google’s Latest Pixel Feature Drop Adds Scheduled Dark Theme, New Emoji, and MoreGoogle has started adding features to Pixels in Android 10's "Pixel feature drops." The second of those just appeared, bringing changes to dark mode, Motion...
ExtremeTech


