Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Last December, Google introduced the “Feature Drop” concept to make its phones “more helpful.” The latest Pixel Feature Drop — which we’ve been expecting — coincides with the March security patch and sees some hotly-awaited features like Cards & Passes and more Motion Sense gestures.



more…



The post Google’s March Pixel Feature Drop adds Cards & Passes, Motion Sense play/pause, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

