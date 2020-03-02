Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference will now be online only due to coronavirus concerns

Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference will now be online only due to coronavirus concerns

The Verge Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference will now be online only due to coronavirus concernsPhoto by Stefan Etienne / The Verge

Nvidia has announced it has shifted its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) to be online-only due to concerns from the coronavirus outbreak. People who had registered for the event, which was originally set to be held in San Jose, California, from March 22nd to March 26th, will get a full refund.

“This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers,” the company said in a statement.

Nvidia says company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote, and that it’s working with speakers to begin publishing talks online. The online version of the event will still take place from March 22nd to March 26th.

T...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Large Denver physics conference canceled over coronavirus concerns

Large Denver physics conference canceled over coronavirus concerns 02:01

 A physics conference expected to draw 10,000 people to Denver has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken "the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Game Developer Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]Game Developer Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

The annual Game Developer Conference in San Francisco is being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This comes a week after the city declared a state of emergency.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nvidia cancels GTC developer event over coronavirus fears

Nvidia has canceled its GPU Technology Conference, which would have brought more than 10,000 people to San Jose three weeks from now. The company cited...
TechCrunch

Nvidia's GTC 2020 goes digital as rumors of next-gen 'Ampere' GeForce GPUs whirl

The dominoes continue to fall. Nvidia’s GTC 2020 conference will be “an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus,” following the...
PC World


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.