Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference will now be online only due to coronavirus concerns

Nvidia has announced it has shifted its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) to be online-only due to concerns from the



“This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers,” the company said in a statement.



Nvidia says company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote, and that it’s working with speakers to begin publishing talks online. The online version of the event will still take place from March 22nd to March 26th.



