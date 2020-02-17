Global  

It’s not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day

9to5Mac Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Just in case you were concerned that maybe there was something wrong with your app or your WiFi: Nope, it’s not just you that hasn’t been able to access Robinhood’s app or website all day. In an unprecedented outage for a brokerage of its size, Robinhood hasn’t been available for almost half a trading day… more…

It's not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day
Tweets about this

ryrytang88

Ryan Tang @vivek_sevak_313 I placed an order as soon as the market open to sell my put now I’ve just been watching my put goi… https://t.co/87CsBgEOVu 8 seconds ago

sweetstoneone

Erica🌼Stoner I'm not just concerned now, I'm infuriated over this. @AskRobinhood @RobinhoodApp my account shows a current $0 val… https://t.co/LHNesXBX7k 51 seconds ago

sholeh1989m

Sholeh1989m It’s been 4 hours and counting. I can’t get out of position. Losing lots of money on my options. Should I just call… https://t.co/3b4sY4dHei 5 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  It’s not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day https://t.co/jNgdsengBn https://t.co/WuRLJrJdh2 8 minutes ago

Briellejoy

Brielle Appelbaum @StevenEJohnston Used to use Robinhood too. I’m back to the no app, app. Call Julian, he’s the man. I’ve been getti… https://t.co/v07gQm4Ay4 10 minutes ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: It's not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day https://t.co/Ro8wsyI0At by @hallstephenj https://t.co/kTA… 12 minutes ago

buudaman

buudaman #robinhood has been down all day and causing me to lose $$$. Just opened a free trading #Webull brokerage account https://t.co/pZCWNpAWou 13 minutes ago

sWoleCat89

Cat RT @taedouni: @AskRobinhood The market has been open for 4 hours and Robinhood is still unavailable. RH should really invest more in their… 15 minutes ago

