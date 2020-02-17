It’s not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Just in case you were concerned that maybe there was something wrong with your app or your WiFi: Nope, it’s not just you that hasn’t been able to access Robinhood’s app or website all day. In an unprecedented outage for a brokerage of its size, Robinhood hasn’t been available for almost half a trading day… more…



