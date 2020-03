Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The company's Starship SN1 prototype just blew its top at the company's Boca Chica, Texas facility. The rocket was undergoing a pressurization test, but unlike a fuel tank test several months back, this one wasn't supposed to end in an explosion.



