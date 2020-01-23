Global  

Silicon Valley could be Biden’s funding lifeline post South Carolina

TechCrunch Monday, 2 March 2020
Presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to throw a fundraising lifeline to Silicon Valley donors after his commanding South Carolina victory and into the next wave of primaries. A pro-Biden super Pac, Unite the Country — whose past backers include senior tech figures — is picking up efforts to tap wealthy donors, Treasurer Larry Rasky […]
