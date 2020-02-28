Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

We learned over the weekend that Facebook was ready to roll out its rebuilt Messenger app for iOS with a new design focused on simplicity. Now Facebook has officially launched the new iOS Messenger and says that it’s 2x faster and the app size is 1/4 of the previous version.



more…



The post Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

