Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller

Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller

9to5Mac Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
We learned over the weekend that Facebook was ready to roll out its rebuilt Messenger app for iOS with a new design focused on simplicity. Now Facebook has officially launched the new iOS Messenger and says that it’s 2x faster and the app size is 1/4 of the previous version.

more…

The post Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Porsche Macan GTS in Mamba Green Driving Video [Video]The new Porsche Macan GTS in Mamba Green Driving Video

Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Porsche Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:59Published

The new Porsche Macan GTS Design in Carmine Red [Video]The new Porsche Macan GTS Design in Carmine Red

Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Porsche Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The new Facebook Messenger for iOS is much faster and takes less space on your phone

The new Facebook Messenger for iOS is much faster and takes less space on your phoneIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook announced today that it’s starting to roll out a “faster, smaller, and simpler” version of Messenger on...
The Verge

New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

There are lots of apps you can use to communicate with friends, family and colleagues. These include WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Skype, and Facebook Messenger....
betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MacHashNews

MacHash Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/Z94QHNR0xH $AAPL https://t.co/POV6fjTHP4 2 minutes ago

JorgeLares24

Jorge Lares RT @9to5mac: Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/aqI721fMp5 by @michaelpotuck ht… 2 minutes ago

FookNews

Tech & Gaming Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75 smaller - 9to5Mac https://t.co/UJgNyJkWSk 20 minutes ago

Apple_Fusion_

ᴀᴘᴘʟᴇ ғᴜsɪᴏɴ Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/MPj2c6O1H2 54 minutes ago

maxmousee

Tiara Pirigótica Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/ybCG7Mc7KJ via @michaelpotuck 1 hour ago

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/aBRhGRUUAc https://t.co/JGsGpSDmKH 1 hour ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller https://t.co/Fxy8sVkwob https://t.co/6QKhvW2VPV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.