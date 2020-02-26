Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several hours.

· The outage came just as the market rebounded from one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.

· Robinhood users are furious — and some are demanding... · Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several hours.· The outage came just as the market rebounded from one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.· Robinhood users are furious — and some are demanding 👓 View full article

