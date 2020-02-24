Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Final Fantasy, Icewind, more

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

We are starting the week off in Android app deals with a series of very notable offers. From beloved RPGs, freebie dungeon crawlers, and pixelated prison breaks to fantasy adventures, construction simulators and more, you won’t want to miss out today’s price drops. After seeing the *free* demo for the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake go live this morning, it’s no surpirse to see Final Fantasy III for Android go on sale alongside the rest of today’s highlights including Dungeon999, Dr. Panda Airport, Icewind Dale, Multi-Screen Voice Calculator, Heroes of Loot, Prison Run and Gun, WEATHER NOW, Construction Simulator PRO, and many more. Head below the fold for today’s complete list of the best Android app deals and freebies.



