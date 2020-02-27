4 things I like — and 4 things I don't like — about Samsung's latest $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone
Monday, 2 March 2020 () · I've spent a little over a week with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and I love this phone. At the same time, I better love this phone, considering its $1,400 price tag.
· I've loved its large screen, great battery life, fast charger, and excellent camera.
· I wish Samsung offered the Galaxy S20 Ultra in more colors, and more...
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.
· Samsung said it will issue a software update to fix problems that some reviewers experienced with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera, according to reports from The... Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Google •TechCrunch
Photo by Avery White for The Ver
Two things that grabbed our attention this week at The Verge was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Bob Iger stepping down as... The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider •TechNewsWorld •TechCrunch •engadget
