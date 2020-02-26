An all-time low brings Monoprice’s Select Plus 3D Printer to $214.50 (35% off) Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Select Plus 3D Printer for *$214.49 shipped*. Typically fetching $330, it just dropped to a new Amazon low of $245. Today’s offer undercuts that by $31 and marks a new all-time low. Sporting an 8-square inch print area, Maker Select Plus also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen, and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100- to 400-microns per layer. This is a great option for those just getting started with bringing 3D creations to life. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 255 shoppers. More below. more…



The post An all-time low brings Monoprice’s Select Plus 3D Printer to $214.50 (35% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

