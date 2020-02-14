Microsoft's CFO says hybrid cloud computing is a 'funnel of opportunity' – and a benefit the company uses to convert customers could be bad news for Amazon Web Services (MSFT, AMZN)

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· The hybrid cloud acts as a funnel for Microsoft's Azure cloud business, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said.

· Microsoft offers a benefit to convert Windows Server and SQL Server customers to its cloud. One-third are starting to use Azure, she said.

