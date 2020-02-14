Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft's CFO says hybrid cloud computing is a 'funnel of opportunity' – and a benefit the company uses to convert customers could be bad news for Amazon Web Services (MSFT, AMZN)

Microsoft's CFO says hybrid cloud computing is a 'funnel of opportunity' – and a benefit the company uses to convert customers could be bad news for Amazon Web Services (MSFT, AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Microsoft's CFO says hybrid cloud computing is a 'funnel of opportunity' – and a benefit the company uses to convert customers could be bad news for Amazon Web Services (MSFT, AMZN)· The hybrid cloud acts as a funnel for Microsoft's Azure cloud business, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said.
· Microsoft offers a benefit to convert Windows Server and SQL Server customers to its cloud. One-third are starting to use Azure, she said.
· The hybrid cloud is key in the cloud race – and so is converting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Tornado hits downtown Nashville

Tornado hits downtown Nashville 00:23

 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg watches as a funnel cloud touches down in Nashville.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Binance Launches Cloud Service [Video]Binance Launches Cloud Service

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao talks about the company's crypto cloud service that will put it in competition with the likes of Amazon and Google, but he maintains the service will be more specialized for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:12Published

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gartner vision quest sees Microsoft, Google and IBM nipping at Amazon Web Services' heels in cloud AI


The Register

Microsoft's finance chief Amy Hood said its secret weapon in the cloud wars is its enterprise sales force — something Amazon's cloud is still building out (MSFT, AMZN)

Microsoft's finance chief Amy Hood said its secret weapon in the cloud wars is its enterprise sales force — something Amazon's cloud is still building out (MSFT, AMZN)· Microsoft's enterprise salesforce is its secret weapon in the cloud computing market, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said this week. · Microsoft has a...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.