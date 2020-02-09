Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There's a new Final Fantasy VII demo out to try and multiple publications have gotten a chance to spend three hours with the full version of the game. By all accounts the title is as good as advertised.



The post Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Released on PS4 as Early Game Impressions Roll in appeared first on ExtremeTech. There's a new Final Fantasy VII demo out to try and multiple publications have gotten a chance to spend three hours with the full version of the game. By all accounts the title is as good as advertised.The post Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Released on PS4 as Early Game Impressions Roll in appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

