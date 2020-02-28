Global  

Netflix is hosting a live comedy festival in Los Angeles this spring

engadget Monday, 2 March 2020
Netflix is obviously big on stand-up comedy, but now it's looking to present comedy IRL. Today, it announced the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, a weeklong comedy festival coming to Los Angeles this spring. It promises over 100 shows with many of the biggest...
 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her role in the new Netflix series "Gentefied," Boyle Heights, East LA, and identity.

