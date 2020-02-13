Global  

Apple cofounder falsely speculates family sinus infection made him ‘patient zero’ for coronavirus

9to5Mac Monday, 2 March 2020
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak took to Twitter this afternoon to suggest that he and his wife “may have both been patient zero” for coronavirus in the United States. As it turns out, this wasn’t the case.

The post Apple cofounder falsely speculates family sinus infection made him ‘patient zero’ for coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.
