Olivia Jade is getting back into influencer marketing on Instagram as her mom Lori Loughlin faces charges in the college-admissions scandal
Monday, 2 March 2020 () · Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannull have been charged in the college-admissions scandal, appears to be ramping up her influencer-marketing efforts on Instagram.
· In the past 24 hours, Jade posted links to two Amazon pages in her Instagram Story using affiliate-marketing links that suggest...
A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial..