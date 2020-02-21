Global  

Google Cloud cancels its biggest conference of the year over coronavirus fears (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
· *Google Cloud has canceled its biggest event of the year over coronavirus concerns.*
· *Google Cloud Next was set to be held in San Francisco in April. *
· *Google Cloud said it plans to replace the in-person conference with "streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital 'ask an expert' sessions...
News video: Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears

Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears 00:16

 A majority of Google's staff in its Ireland office have been told to work from home as coronavirus fears continue to mount after an employee reported flu-like symptoms.

