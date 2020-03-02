Global  

Purell hand sanitizer is selling out on Amazon as coronavirus fears grow — and some third-party vendors are now selling bottles for more than $100

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Purell hand sanitizer is selling out on Amazon as coronavirus fears grow — and some third-party vendors are now selling bottles for more than $100· Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as coronavirus fears mount. 
· All Purell products are currently listed as "unavailable," while a disclaimer next to each of the products states "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."
· Select Purell items can be...
News video: Purell Hand Sanitizer Sells Out On Amazon

Purell Hand Sanitizer Sells Out On Amazon 00:33

 Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as coronavirus fears mount. All Purell products are currently listed as "unavailable," reports Business Insider. A disclaimer states "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Select Purell items can...

Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns

People concerned about the coronavirus are stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. Some stores are completely sold out of the basics. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer [Video]Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer

As fears surrounding coronavirus spread around the world, here at home, many people are starting to worry that basic necessities will sell out in the event of an epidemic. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It looks like Apple sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, and food to China employees on lockdown

It looks like Apple sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, and food to China employees on lockdown· Apple appears to have sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, food and more to its staff in China who are on lockdown thanks to the coronavirus...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS 2

Miners lay on the hand sanitizer in Toronto meeting amid coronavirus fears

Miners in Toronto for an annual industry dealmaking event slathered on hand sanitizer and avoided handshakes, while Chile's mines minister doled out masks as...
Reuters India


