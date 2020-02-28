Global  

Google cancels in-person Cloud Next ’20 for ‘Digital Connect’ conference due to coronavirus

9to5Google Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Before I/O in May, Google hosts a developer conference for G Suite, Cloud, and other enterprise offerings. Google announced today it’s canceling the in-person Cloud Next for a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event” over coronavirus concerns.

Reports: Google cancels I/O conference in Mountain View, bars employees from most overseas work travel

Google has canceled its annual developer conference in Mountain View amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the blog 9to5Google reports. Google I/O was...
Google cancels Cloud Next because of coronavirus, goes online-only

Google today announced that it is canceling the physical part of Cloud Next, its cloud-focused event and its largest annual conference by far with around 30,000...
