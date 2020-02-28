Google cancels in-person Cloud Next ’20 for ‘Digital Connect’ conference due to coronavirus
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Before I/O in May, Google hosts a developer conference for G Suite, Cloud, and other enterprise offerings. Google announced today it’s canceling the in-person Cloud Next for a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event” over coronavirus concerns.
