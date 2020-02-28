Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Comment: How will Apple position the Smart Keyboard with Trackpad in its iPad Pro lineup?

Comment: How will Apple position the Smart Keyboard with Trackpad in its iPad Pro lineup?

9to5Mac Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
As we detailed earlier this morning, there is quite a bit Apple could announce this month, including the iPhone 9 and a new Apple TV. But one of the most intriguing ideas is a Smart Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro. The key unknown here, however, is price.

more…

The post Comment: How will Apple position the Smart Keyboard with Trackpad in its iPad Pro lineup? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple iPad keyboard cover may get trackpad [Video]Apple iPad keyboard cover may get trackpad

Apple iPad Keyboard Cover May Get Trackpad

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The coronavirus is everywhere, new Apple mini-LED products, the iPad trackpad, and more

What is the effect of the coronavirus on Apple? Will that stop Apple from making new mini-LED based products? And is an iPad with trackpad support a bad idea?...
Macworld

Future iPad keyboards could connect to the touchscreen instead of the Smart Connector

External keyboards for the iPad and iPad Pro may not need to connect over Bluetooth or use the Smart Connector, with Apple considering the possibility of using...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.