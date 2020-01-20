Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mario Kart Tour is getting multiplayer on March 8th

Mario Kart Tour is getting multiplayer on March 8th

The Verge Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Mario Kart Tour is getting multiplayer on March 8thNintendo announced on Monday that Mario Kart Tour, the mobile iteration of the Mario Kart series, will finally be getting multiplayer this weekend, nearly six months after its late September launch.

You’ll be able to play with up to seven players locally or online starting Sunday, March 8th at 11PM ET.



Multiplayer for #MarioKartTour comes out on Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! You can compete against seven other players, whether they're in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/IRwBONq560

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) March 3, 2020

Mario Kart Tour is a simplified version of Mario Kart built to be played on your phone. The whole game is controlled via touch, and you don’t even have to press an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th

'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th 00:26

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year [Video]Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis builds..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer goes live on March 8th

As soon as Mario Kart Tour brought Nintendo's racing game to Androids and iPhones last fall, one of the major complaints was its lack of multiplayer. Firing...
engadget Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Mac

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.