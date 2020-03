· Google has instructed its Dublin office to work from home on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure," after one of its employees reported flu-like symptoms, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.· The advertising giant isn't the only tech company to test such a policy, as Silicon Valley begins to adapt its practices



Recent related videos from verified sources Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48Published 16 hours ago Uber Suggests For Workers To Stay Home If They Feel Sick Tech giants began adopting additional safety measures to minimize their employees’ exposure to the coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, these include restricting travel or canceling pre-scheduled.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Twitter Tells All of Its Employees to Work From Home Because of Virus Twitter Inc. is "strongly encouraging" its almost 5,000 global employees to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the...

Newsmax 6 hours ago



Twitter Encourages Telecommuting Due to Coronavirus Twitter is encouraging employees worldwide to work from home, if at all possible, in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The post Twitter...

WebProNews 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this