Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer for iOS launches to everyone on March 8

9to5Mac Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Nintendo has announced this evening that Mario Kart Tour on iOS is officially adding real-time multiplayer support next week. This comes after a beta testing program that ran in December. Unlike the beta program, however, Mario Kart Tour multiplayer will actually be available to all users.

The post Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer for iOS launches to everyone on March 8 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
