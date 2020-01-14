Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer for iOS launches to everyone on March 8

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Nintendo has announced this evening that Mario Kart Tour on iOS is officially adding real-time multiplayer support next week. This comes after a beta testing program that ran in December. Unlike the beta program, however, Mario Kart Tour multiplayer will actually be available to all users.



