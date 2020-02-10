Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management.

· Musk is CEO of two companies — Tesla and SpaceX — similar to Dorsey, whose role as dual CEO is one of the reasons activist investors are seeking to replace him.

· Twitter employees have also been... · Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management.· Musk is CEO of two companies — Tesla and SpaceX — similar to Dorsey, whose role as dual CEO is one of the reasons activist investors are seeking to replace him.· Twitter employees have also been 👓 View full article

