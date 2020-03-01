Millions Of Fake Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are Floating On Twitter

Global  

Fossbytes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak has emerged as a global health emergency. As of now, coronavirus has claimed around 3000 lives, and more than 89,000 people have been affected. As per an unreleased report, obtained by The Washington Post from the State Department, several conspiracy theories on the origin of coronavirus are now floating on Twitter. In a […]

 An unpublished State Department report found roughly 2 million tweets spreading false information about the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the conspiracy theories spread after the outbreak began to spread beyond China. Some theories claim the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon. One...

