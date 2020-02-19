Global  

Tug Of War: Watch A Tesla Cybertruck (Half Scale) Go Against Ford F-150

Fossbytes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A half-scale Tesla Cybertruck went against a full-size Ford pickup truck. The news comes from a Tug of war competition held between a tiny Tesla Cybertruck and a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT. Brooks from YouTube channel the Hacksmith built this 1:2 scale Cybertruck as well as organized the complete video. There was no part of […]

