Tug Of War: Watch A Tesla Cybertruck (Half Scale) Go Against Ford F-150 Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A half-scale Tesla Cybertruck went against a full-size Ford pickup truck. The news comes from a Tug of war competition held between a tiny Tesla Cybertruck and a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT. Brooks from YouTube channel the Hacksmith built this 1:2 scale Cybertruck as well as organized the complete video. There was no part of […]



The post Tug Of War: Watch A Tesla Cybertruck (Half Scale) Go Against Ford F-150 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources This Beast From Future Is The Tesla Cybertruck-Turned Police Vehicle The Ontario Provincial Police Department followed up its concept of a Tesla X-based police patrol vehicle with one involving the Tesla Cybertruck. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:36Published 2 weeks ago Tesla's Cybertruck isn't the only EV pickup coming soon Electric vehicles are having a moment. More than a million EVs are on American roads today. And it’s not just cars that are going electric, a growing number of automakers are expanding their EV.. Credit: Engadget AOL Duration: 06:13Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this